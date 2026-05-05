Force Not Strong with C's in 4-3 Loss

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - A late-inning surge came up just short for the Canadians in a 4-3 loss to the Eugene Emeralds (SF) Monday night at PK Park.

Trailing 4-0 after six, the C's spoiled the shutout with a two-out rally in the seventh. Manny Beltre and JR Freethy singled before Dub Gleed was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Peyton Williams, who whacked a double in the gap in left centrefield. Two runs raced in to score but the trail runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning and prevent the Canadians from making it a one-run game.

They would do just that in the eighth. Carter Cunningham led off with a walk, Jacob Sharp singled and a wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet. That set the table for a sacrifice fly from Tucker Toman that brought Vancouver within a single tally, but they failed to score again in that inning then went down in order in the ninth to fall 4-3.

The Emeralds grabbed an early lead in the opening frame and never looked back. A lead-off double was followed by a walk before Zander Darby doubled home a pair with one out to make it 2-0 Giants affiliate. They would plate two more in the sixth before the C's came to life.

Danny Thompson Jr. (L, 0-2) bounced back from a rough outing last week despite getting the loss tonight. The right-hander went four innings, allowed two runs on two hits - all in the first inning - walked two and struck out six. He finished his night by retiring 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced.

Jay Schueler and Kelena Sauer each turned in scoreless relief outings, with the latter striking out the side in the eighth.

After consecutive off days, the C's will return to action on Thursday night. #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King will take the ball opposite Eugene's Tyler Switalski. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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