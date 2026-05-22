Big Innings Doom Canadians in 9-4 Loss

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians fell behind early in Thursday night's game, eventually losing to Spokane by the score of 9-4. The bulk of the Indians' runs came in two frames: a five-run 3rd inning and three-run 5th.

After taking the lead with a solo homer in the 2nd inning, Spokane sent 11 men to the plate in the 3rd, racing out to a 6-0 lead. Vancouver would get a run back in the top half of the 4th stanza thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Brennan Orf. The C's would then strand the bases loaded, accounting for three of their 12 runners left on base in the contest.

Spokane would extend their lead to eight runs in the 5th inning, although the Canadians would make the game more competitive in the 7th. After a one-out single by Alexis Hernandez - his third hit of the game - Dub Gleed would follow with a walk, his second of three in the game. That set the stage for a three-run home run by Jacob Sharp, his second long ball of the series and 4th of the season.

After Landen Maroudis exited the game in the third inning, Gilberto Batista came on in relief and settled in nicely. He would fire five complete innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out three. The Canadians' defense made three errors in the game, leading to four combined unearned runs for the pitching staff.

The C's look to get back in the win column tomorrow night. Daniel Guerra takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Spokane's Bryson Hammer. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







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