Hops Hand Ems a Loss for the Second Time this Season

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Eugene dropped game three of the series to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 6-1. The Hops took the early lead and never looked back even with the Ems outhitting them by two. Eugene is now 32-10 on the season and will hold a 10 game lead in the Northwest League standings with only 24 games remaining in the first half.

Hillsboro was able to get the scoring started in tonight's game for the third consecutive time this week. The Ems starter Yunior Marte retired the first six batters he faced before the Hops were able to get to him for a couple of earned runs in the third. Wallace Clark and Modeifi Marte led off the frame with a single before Slade Caldwell drew a walk to load up the bases with only one out. Jose Mejia drew a bases loaded walk to bring home the first run before Trent Youngblood hit a sac-fly RBI to give the Hops a 2-0 lead after three innings.

The Hops added another run in the fifth inning. Modeifi Marte led off the inning with a single and was able to swipe second base. Slade Caldwell hit him home on a single to give the Hops a 3-0 lead after 5 innings.

The Emeralds lone run of the game came in the sixth inning. Eugene had teed off the Hops bullpen this week and it looked like we were in for that once again as Jancel Villarroel crushed a solo home run off of Joangel Goanzalez who took over for Caden Grice after the first out of the sixth inning. For Villarroel it was his third home run of the season with the Ems in just his 12th game played. It went off his bat at 106.8 mph and traveled 422 feet to straight away center field.

The Hops added on another three runs in the eighth inning to put the game completely out of reach. The first four base runners reached to start and Yerald Nin hit an RBI-Triple that plated a pair before Brady Counsell doubled to bring home the final run of the inning which gave the Hops the 6-1 lead which proved to be the final tonight.

Eugene is now 32-10 on the season and will take a 10 game lead in the Northwest League standings into tomorrow's game four against the Hops. First pitch is currently set for 6:35 PM with Jacob Bresnahan on the mound for Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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