Six Game Homestand vs. Hillsboro Begins Tonight

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday, May 5th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: Your hometown Frogs are back in action for six games at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Join us this week as we host the Hillsboro Hops, the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Hops are led by outfielder Slade Caldwell, who is Arizona's No.3 prospect. They also have a pair of other prospects ranked in the organization's Top 10: RHP David Hagaman (No. 8), who is pitching for the Hops tonight, and RHP Patrick Forbes (No. 9).

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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