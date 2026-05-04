Viñeros Defeat AquaSox 7-4 in Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: Playing in the final game of the six-game series at Gesa Stadium, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Viñeros de Tri-City 7-4 following a four-run seventh inning put together by the Viñeros' offense.

Tri-City took an early lead, jumping ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Caleb Bartolero singled and Anthony Scull doubled to place two runners in scoring position with one out, allowing Bartolero to later score from third base on a wild pitch thrown by AquaSox starting pitcher Walter Ford. Bringing home the Viñeros' second run was Peter Burns, who lined an RBI single to center field.

The Viñeros extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third. Matt Coutney and Jake Munroe each singled to place runners on the bases, and Coutney later came around to score as a throwing error was committed on a wild pitch that got away from AquaSox catcher Josh Caron. The three-run lead did not last long, though, as Everett found the scoring column in the top of the fourth when Caron knocked an RBI single after Felnin Celesten hit a one-out double.

Everett rallied to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, knotting the game 3-3. Brandon Eike led off the frame by belting his sixth home run of the season to cut the Viñeros' lead down to one run, and Celesten delivered the tying blow by contributing an RBI single. Ford departed the mound for the AquaSox at the end of the frame, concluding his outing after hurling 4.2 innings of three-run baseball. Of Ford's three runs allowed, only two were charged as earned.

Luis Suisbel gave the AquaSox a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth, working his way around the basepaths. With one out, he doubled to the gap in right center field, and he tagged up to third base as Eike flew out to deep center field. Suisbel ultimately scored the go-ahead run as Viñeros pitcher Nick Jones threw a wild pitch that got away from the backstop Burns.

Taking over for Ford was right-hander Adam Smith, who made his first appearance with the AquaSox. Originally a 14th-round selection of the San Diego Padres (No. 430 overall) in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Smith threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Tri-City found an offensive spark in the bottom of the seventh, bursting the game open by taking a 7-4 lead. Kevin Bruggeman drew a leadoff walk, and Bartolero doubled him home to collect his second hit of the game and score the tying run. Scull provided the go-ahead hit, powering an RBI double to left field, and Coutney delivered a pair of insurance runs by blasting a two-run home run over the fence in right center field.

The Viñeros' bullpen took care of business across the game's final two innings, preventing the AquaSox from scoring as they locked down their 7-4 victory for their fourth win of the six-game series. Additionally, the win was Tri-City's fourth consecutive.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m! Promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal. Later promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic. Additionally, Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller is scheduled to make a rehab start for the AquaSox on Wednesday night!







Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.