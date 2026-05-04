Emeralds Close out Series with Dominant Victory against Spokane

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 8-1 to close out the series. Eugene took 5 out of 6 games as they now move to 21-6 to start the 1st half in the Northwest League.

After a scoreless first 2 innings today the Emeralds were able to open up the scoring in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Gavin Kilen hit a 1-out single to put a runner on for Dakota Jordan. For the 2nd straight day, Jordan sent a ball over the right field wall and onto the roof of the bullpen for an opposite field home run. Jordan has now hit 6 home runs this season which moves him into a tie for 1st place in the Northwest League. He now has 25 RBI's which is good for 1st place in the circuit.

It was a quiet next couple of innings as both pitching staffs were really able to dial it in. Eugene would strike next with a 3-run 7th inning. Luke Shliger hit a 1-out single before Trevor Cohen hit a single to put runners on the corners. Cohen swiped 2nd base for his 12th stolen base of the year before Gavin Kilen singled to bring home both base runners. After an error to Dakota that put runners on the corners again, Carlos Gutierrez hit a sac-fly RBI to center field to make it 5-0 Eugene.

The lone run for Spokane today came off the bat of Robert Calaz who led off the 8th inning with a 113.3 mph solo home run that was dumped into the Spokane bullpen down the left field line. It was an impressive swing for the 20 year old, who is one of the top prospects in the Rockies organization.

Eugene answered back right away in the bottom of the 8th with another 3-run frame. Jakob Christian got hit by a pitch to start the inning and Walker Martin drew a 5 pitch walk to put runners on to start the home half of the 8th inning. After a couple of strikeouts, Trevor Cohen sent a double down the 3rd base line that brought Christian home. The next batter, Gavin Kilen, collected his 3rd hit of the game and his 3rd and 4th RBI's with a single to right field that made it 8-1 Ems which proved to be the final in today's game

The pitching staff was incredible once again this week, and it was led by Jacob Bresnahan in his PK Park debut today. Bresnahan pitched 4.1 innings and didn't allow a hit or a run, while issuing just 1 walk and striking out 6 for the Giants top pitching prospect. Ryan Vanderhei followed it up and picked up his 2nd win of the season with 1.2 innings of 1 hit baseball while striking out 3. Brayan Palencia earned his 3rd hold of the season with 2 innings of relief while allowing the lone run of the game to Spokane. Gerelmi Maldonado closed it out in the 9th and didn't give up a hit while striking out 1 batter. Maldonado has now struck out at least 1 batter in all 8 of his outings out of the bullpen this year.

It was another great week for the Ems overall as they have won 5 consecutive series to start the season. It'll be a quick turnaround into the next series as they are set to host the Vancouver Canadians for the first time this year at PK Park tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with no starters currently listed for the game.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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