Hops Swipe Series Win at Vancouver

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - A patient approach at the plate and an aggressive approach on the bases paid dividends for the Hillsboro Hops on a Star Wars Sunday in Vancouver.

The Hops (11-16) stole seven bases in eight attempts and got clutch, two-out rallies to score key runs in the seventh and eighth innings to preserve a 5-3 win at Nat Bailey Stadium, taking the six-game series four games to two.

It was Hillsboro's first road series win in its third try this season after going a combined 2-7 in trips to Eugene and Pasco.

Kyle Ayers (1-1) became the first Hops starting pitcher to earn a win this season, but when he departed after the fifth inning the game was tied 2-2. Hillsboro loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, scoring on an Adrian Rodriguez ground out to take the lead for good.

The Hops added another run in the seventh, when Brady Counsell drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Modeifi Marte's double.

After Vancouver (11-16) responded by scoring on a Nate Savino balk in the bottom of the seventh, the Hops again created offense with two outs and none on in the eighth inning. This time Rodriguez drew the two-out free pass from reliever Eminen Flores, followed by a Trent Youngblood RBI two-bagger.

Sandro Santana followed Savino (1 2/3 innings) and Yordin Chalas (1 1/3 innings) to pitch a scoreless ninth, striking out two around a one-out walk to record his first save of 2026.

Counsell, Youngblood, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu each stole two bases, Owusu-Asiedu drawing three of the ten bases on balls issued by four Vancouver pitchers. Starter Daniel Guerra threw 80 pitches before departing in the fourth inning, the shortest outing of the year for Guerra, who came into the afternoon leading the Northwest League in strikeouts and second in earned run average. He struck out three and walked three, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

Ayers fanned six and walked two over five full innings, Just one of the two runs he allowed was earned. Alberto Barriga reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and two bases on balls. Barriga also gunned down another base stealer as the Canadians went without a stolen base in the game.

The Hops return to action Tuesday night as the two-week road trip continues on to Everett. Hear all the live action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with Seth Hoiland on the play-by-play call.







Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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