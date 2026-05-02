Spokane Pitching Staff Dominates in Game 3

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds dropped Game 3 of the series to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 7-1. The Emeralds still hold a 2-1 series lead and they'll have a chance for a series victory tomorrow during the double-header.

For the 2nd straight night Spokane jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning on a 2-run home run. Kevin Fitzer drew a 1-out walk and Ethan Hedges sent one to straight away center field for his 4th home run of the season to give Spokane the early lead.

The Ems officially got on the board in the bottom of the 2nd inning for their lone run of the contest. Lisbel Diaz drew a 1-out walk and after a popout to Zander Darby, that brought up Jakob Christian for the first time in the 2026 season after he was activated off of the 7-Day IL earlier today. In a 2-strike count, Christian smoked a double down the left field line which allowed Diaz plenty of time to come home and score and cut the deficit to just 1 run.

That proved to be the only run of the game as Spokane kept on adding runs over the final innings. Robert Calaz hit an RBI-groundout in the 3rd inning to get the run right back and Roynier Hernandez crushed a home run in the 4th to make it 4-1 Indians.

Spokane added another 3 runs in the 7th and the 8th inning against the Ems bullpen. Tevin Tucker hit an RBI-Single in the 7th inning and in the 8th Tommy Hopfe hit a double that scored a run before being brought home on a sac-fly from Juan Castillo to give Spokane the 7-1 advantage which proved to be enough in today's game.

It was a night to forget for the Ems, and the best news is they'll have a chance to put it behind them quickly as they get ready for a double-header tomorrow. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 5:05 PM. It will be two 7-inning games, with a 40-minute intermission between Game 1 and Game 2. Yunior Marte will get the starting nod for Game 1 and it will be Hunter Dryden on the mound in Game 2 for the Ems.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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