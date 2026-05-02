AquaSox Double Four Times in 8-6 Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox collected four doubles and rallied in the final two frames, the Frogs fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-6 at Gesa Stadium on Friday night in game four of the six-game series.

Tri-City opened the game's scoring in the bottom of the second, taking a 2-0 lead. With one out, Capri Ortiz singled, positioning Anthony Scull to knock an RBI double. Plating Scull was Johan Macias, who added an RBI single.

Everett found a one-out spark in the top of the third, scoring their first run. Curtis Washington Jr. singled and stole second base, allowing Carter Dorighi to ground an RBI single up the middle. However, the Dust Devils took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, jumping ahead by three runs. Randy De Jesus singled and Ortiz doubled to place two runners in scoring position, and Jorge Ruiz capitalized on the opportunity by hitting a two-run double.

Tri-City burst the game open for good in the bottom of the fifth, rallying to score four more runs to take an 8-1 lead. Juan Flores led off the inning by hitting a solo home run, and Ortiz hit a three-run home run for his first long ball of the season after Ryan Nicholson doubled and De Jesus reached on an error.

Following two scoreless innings, the AquaSox offense kicked its motor into gear in the top of the eighth to rally for four runs. With the bases loaded and one out on the board, Luis Suisbel knocked an RBI single, and Brandon Eike cut the Frogs' deficit to three runs by smacking a bases-clearing double into the gap in left-center.

Trailing 8-5 entering the top of the ninth, Everett's offense made a final push to tie the game. Down to the Frogs' final strike, Carlos Jimenez hit an RBI single to keep the AquaSox offense alive. Suisbel singled to place the tying run on base, but the Dust Devils ultimately escaped the jam as Alex Martinez struck out Eike to end the game and lock down Tri-City's 8-6 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday, May 2! First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops! Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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