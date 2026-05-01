AquaSox Homestand Highlights: May 5 - 10

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SERIES PREVIEW: Your hometown Frogs are back in action for six games at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Join us this week as we host the Hillsboro Hops, the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Hops are led by outfielder Slade Caldwell, who is Arizona's No.3 prospect. They also have a pair of other prospects ranked in the organization's Top 10: RHP David Hagaman (No. 8) and RHP Patrick Forbes (No. 9).

Tuesday, May 5th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's our second Silver Sluggers Night of 2026 at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Cheers to a party at the park every evening Thursday home game! Enjoy $4.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light along with $4.00 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda while you take in the action.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8th - 12:05 p.m. First Pitch

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

ALL GATES: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 9th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

STAR WARS NIGHT: Join us for our annual Star Wars Night game featuring limited-edition Star Wars themed jerseys and a pregame meet-and-greet with Star Wars characters on the main concourse!

JERSEY AUCTION: In a galaxy far, far away called the internet, our limited-edition Star Wars jerseys will be auctioned off! Place your bids online for your chance at winning a one-of-a-kind, game-worn Star Wars AquaSox jersey. Bidding on the auction will end on Sunday evening.

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. We've been told that the show, featuring Star Wars-inspired music, will be so impressive that it can be seen in galaxies far, far away. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented By Tulalip Resort Casino

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, May 10th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

MOTHER'S DAY PRE-GAME PICNIC: Need a surprise for Mother's Day? How about taking Mom to an AquaSox game? Want to make it even a little more special? Click here for information about our special pre-game picnic.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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