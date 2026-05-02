Scannell Plays Hero in Walk-Off Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A walk-off double from Matt Scannell in the bottom of the tenth got the Canadians back in the win column with a 4-3 victory in their Friday 'Nooner at The Nat against the Hillsboro Hops (AZ).

In the bottom of the tenth, with Arjun Nimmala on second base as the placed runner, Scannell doubled to left centrefield on an 0-2 pitch as Nimmala motored his way home to walk it off for the C's.

Carson Pierce (W 2-0) was key to keeping the Hops scoreless in the tenth inning, striking out two batters and recording a groundout. Pierce pitched three innings, gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over his 44 pitches (25 strikes).

Hillsboro got a quick start when Trent Youngblood hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The next two runs on the board were also for the Hops when Adrian Rodriguez, with a man on base, hit a home run to make the score 3-0 in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Manny Beltre was hit by a pitch to put him at first, when Hayden Gilliand stepped up to bat. Gilliland hit his first home run of the season, which came off the bat at 95 MPH and landed in the Hey Y'all Porch, making the score 3-2.

Gilliland, up to start the seventh inning for the C's, hit his second homer of the day to right centrefield, which tied up the score at three. The Maryville, TN native hit two his home runs off two consecutive pitches.

Austin Cates made his fifth start of the season with the C's and pitched a season-high 5.1 innings, the most innings any Canadians starting pitcher has gone for all season. Cates gave up two home runs as part of his six hits, walked four and struck out four on the afternoon.

The Canadians will look to start a new win streak tomorrow when they take on the Hops for the fifth game of the series. Landen Maroudis will start for the C's against his counterpart, Caden Grice. First pitch will take place at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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