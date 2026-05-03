C's Come All the Way Back for Walk-Off Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Manny Beltre's two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth completed the comeback for the Canadians on Sunday, as they rally to win after trailing 6-0 to beat the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) 8-7 at The Nat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Arjun Nimmala and Alexis Hernandez earned walks then a one-out free pass to Brennan Orf loaded the bases. Another walk to Matt Scannell force home a run. After a pitching change, Beltre stepped up to bat and hit a single on a ground ball to left field, while Hernandez ran in to tie the game and Orf brought it home to win.

The Hillsboro Hops scored two runs in the top of the second to begin the scoring of the game. Then, in the fifth, with two men on base, Yassel Soler hit a home run to make the score 5-0. Hillsboro would score one more run before the inning was over to take a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the C's would deny the Hops a shutout. With JR Freethy on base after a walk, Dub Gleed hit his first home run of the season that landed on top of the Hey Y'all Porch in left field. The next batter, Carter Cunningham, hit a double to the center field warning track then hustled home on a Nimmala double. The Canadians would end the inning trailing 6-3.

In the seventh, Trent Youngblood hit his second home run of the series for the Hops. In the bottom of the frame, the C's added another home run of their own to the scoreboard. Hernandez was on base after being hit by a pitch and Jacob Sharp stepped up to bat. Sharp then hit a two-run homer that landed just inside the Hops' bullpen to bring the Canadians within two runs.

Gilberto Batista (W 3-1) entered the game to relieve starter Landen Maroudis, who left two runners on base. Batista pitched for a season-high five innings, where he gave up two home runs as the two hits he surrendered, allowed three runs, walked two and struck out three.

Maroudis made his sixth start for the C's, in which he pitched a season-high of four innings. The 6'3" righty gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and struck out four during his time on the mound.

The Canadians will play the last game of the home series tomorrow for a White Spot Family Fun Sunay, before they hit the road. The C's will be celebrating Star Wars Day at The Nat with by giving away light swords to the first 500 kids under 12. First pitch is scheduled 1:05.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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