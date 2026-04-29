Nimmala's Titanic Blast Doesn't Hold up against Hops

Published on April 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - #3 Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala hit a home run out of The Nat on Tuesday night against the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) in the first game of their series, but despite the go-ahead homer the Canadians fell short in a 5-3 loss.

In the top of the second, Hillsboro's Brady Counsell hit a solo home run to left-center field, which allowed the Hops to get their first run on the board.

The first runs for the Canadians came during the third, courtesy of Nimmala. Carter Cunningham hit a double for the first C's hit of the night. On the very next pitch, Nimmala hammered a home run that sailed over the Rogers Field sign on top of the video board and out of the ballpark. The ball came off the bat at 109 MPH and traveled 437 feet. The hit helped the C's take a 2-1 lead.

The third run for the C's happened three innings later in the sixth, when Peyton Williams hit a double. Hops pitcher Junior Sanchez (W, 1-1) committed consecutive balks to move Williams from second to home and make the score 3-1.

The C's weren't able to hold onto the lead long. In the seventh, Hillsboro's Alberto Barriga came up with a man on base and hit a home run that tied the game. The Hops would score two more runs in the top of the eighth to go in front for good.

Daniel Guerra made his fifth start of the season and went five innings, allowed one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. During his time on the mound, he faced 19 hitters and threw 76 pitches (50 strikes).

The Canadians will take on the Hops tomorrow night as part of RBC We Care Wednesday. Danny Thompson Jr. faces off against his counterpart, right-handed pitcher Wellington Aracena. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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