Ems Pitching Staff Dominates Spokane in Series Opener

Published on April 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 3-1 to open up the series with a victory. It was an early start time today with first pitch at 11:05 AM but it didn't have any effect on the Ems as they cruised their way to the win.

Eugene was able to strike first in today's contest. Jeff Criswell got the start for Spokane in his first appearance on the mound since August of 2024. Criswell is currently on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from Tommy-John surgery that cut his season short in the Rockies bullpen. Trevor Cohen started off the game with a double and was able to advance into 3rd base on a wild pitch. Gavin Kilen hit him home on a sac-fly to center field to give the Ems a 1-0 advantage. With 2-outs, Carlos Gutierrez singled to keep the inning going. He took off to steal but Lisbel Diaz smoked a double to the left center field gap which allowed Gutierrez plenty of time to score on the play and extend the Ems lead to 2-0.

The lone run of the game for Spokane came in the top of the 4th inning. Tevin Tucker recorded the 1st hit of the game for Spokane as he hit a leadoff double. He advanced into 3rd base on a wild pitch and Kevin Fitzer was able to hit him home on a groundout to cut the deficit in half.

Eugene added their final run of insurance in the bottom of the 7th inning. Zander Darby sent a ball over the right center field wall 434 feet with an exit velocity of 106.7 mph off of the bat. It was his 4th home run of the year as he continues his great start to the season in Eugene. That proved to be enough offense today as the Emeralds were able to close it out by the final score of 3-1.

The Emeralds pitching staff was dominant today, headlined by the starter Charlie McDaniel. He picked up his 1st win of the season today on the mound after allowing just 3 hits and 1 run over 5.1 innings on the mound. He matched his career best in strikeouts with 8 today. Brayan Palencia took over for him in the 6th inning and picked up a pair of quick outs to keep Spokane in check. Gerelmi Maldonaldo pitched the 7th and got into a bit of trouble after a hit and a walk but he was able to strand the game-tying run at 3rd after he got a popout to end the inning. Maldonaldo now has at least 1 strikeout in all 7 of his outings.

Ben Peterson slammed the door shut with a 2 inning save as he faced the minimum in the final 2 frames of today's game. Peterson picked up his 4th save of the season which now moves him into a tie for the most in the Northwest league.

Eugene will now get ready for game 2 of the series tomorrow night against the Spokane Indians. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound for the Ems with first pitch currently slated for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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