Luis Suisbel Collects Five RBIs in 8-3 Sox Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: Powered by a five-RBI night from third baseman Luis Suisbel, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-3 in the opening match of the Frogs' six-game series at Gesa Stadium.

The AquaSox opened the night's scoring in the top of the second inning, jumping ahead 4-0. Following Josh Caron's single and Carlos Jimenez's walk, Suisbel smashed a three-run home run to right field for his first long ball of the season. Two batters later, Brandon Eike extended the lead by hitting a solo homer for his fourth home run of the year. Eike's home run was also his second in as many games.

Tri-City cut Everett's lead to three runs in the bottom part of the frame, plating their first run. Ryan Nicholson doubled and Anthony Scull singled to place runners on the corners, allowing Randy De Jesus to hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-1. AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard allowed no more runs beyond that point, exiting after throwing four innings of one-run baseball while allowing five hits.

Everett furthered their lead to 6-1 in the top of the third thanks to another strong piece of hitting by Suisbel. Taking to the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, Suisbel hit a two-run single into right field, raising his RBI total on the to five through just three innings of play. Suisbel's five RBIs tied his career-high tally originally set on August 9, 2023, when he was playing with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.

The Dust Devils added their second run in the bottom of the sixth again courtesy of De Jesus. With two outs, Juan Flores doubled and Scull walked, allowing De Jesus to knock an RBI single. Their efforts would be washed away in the top of the seventh, though, as the AquaSox added two more runs on Anthony Donofrio's RBI single and Jimenez's bases-loaded walk, making the score 8-2.

Tri-City added their third and final run in the bottom of the ninth as Scull doubled and later scored when Johan Macias reached on an error. Everett right-hander Lucas Kelly ultimately closed the door on the game, striking out the Dust Devils' Jake Munroe to lock down the win for the AquaSox.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday, April 29! First pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops. Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.