Everett Falls to Spokane, 6-2

Published on April 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo in action

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Saturday night in front of 1,532 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Spokane took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first as Ethan Hedges knocked an RBI double, Alan Espinal hit an RBI single, and Kelvin Hidalgo hit into an RBI groundout. They extended their lead to 6-0 in the next frame, scoring three more runs as Tevin Tucker hit an RBI single, Hedges hit into an RBI groundout, and Espinal added his second RBI single of the game.

The AquaSox offense got on the board in the bottom of the second as Josh Caron crossed home plate on an RBI groundout hit by Carlos Jimenez. Everett did not score again until the bottom of the sixth, adding their second and final run as Felnin Celesten scored as Caron reached base on a fielding error.

Everett went down scoreless across the game's final three frames, allowing Spokane to secure their first victory of the week.

From the mound for the AquaSox, Lucas Kelly threw 1.1 scoreless innings, and Calvin Schapira, Gabriel Sosa, and Christian Little each contributed one scoreless frame. Schapira struck out two, and Sosa struck out three in his outing.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their six-game series against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Sunday, April 23! First pitch for the game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and it is Sunday Fun Day! Promotions for the game include Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum. After the series wraps up, the AquaSox hit the road and travel to Tri-City for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning Tuesday, April 28!

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Northwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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