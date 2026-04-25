AquaSox Go for Six Wins in a Row Tonight

Published on April 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Bryce Miller pitching for the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox) Bryce Miller pitching for the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox)

First Pitch Is At 7:05!

Saturday, April 25th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Friday Game Recap

Last night, the Everett AquaSox walked off the Spokane Indians 2-1 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 2,189 fans as Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller made a rehab start for the Frogs. The win was the Frogs' fifth in a row.

Miller excelled in his outing, throwing three shutout innings while allowing just one hit as his fastball flirted with velocities in the upper-90s range. He struck out six Spokane batters - five of which were swinging - and walked only one.

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Northwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

AquaSox Go for Six Wins in a Row Tonight - Everett AquaSox

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