AquaSox Weekend Preview

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Bryce Miller with the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox) Bryce Miller with the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox)

Join us this weekend at the ballpark as we finish our series with three more games against the Spokane Indians, the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The AquaSox have won the first three games of the series and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

Don't forget that you can save some time and grab your tickets online NOW to lock in your seats for the games you don't want to miss!

Friday, April 24th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Bryce Miller. Debuting in the MLB with the Mariners in 2023, Miller has compiled a 24-21 record and a 4.01 ERA for Seattle. He had a breakout campaign in 2024, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA across 31 starts and 180 2/3 innings pitched.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, April 26th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford

LOCAL HEROES NIGHT: The AquaSox are excited to host those working on the front lines to protect and serve our community! Look forward to watching in-game activities featuring our Local Heroes, and also be sure to arrive early and view their rigs parked near the North Gate.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.

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Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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