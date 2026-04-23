Eike, Caron Power Frogs To Third Straight Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Brandon Eike of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Brandon Eike of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox won their third consecutive game Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, taking down the Spokane Indians 7-5 during one of the Frogs' 11 Mukilteo Memory Care Silver Sluggers nights.

Spokane led 2-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, plating one run in each of the first two frames. After Jacob Humphrey hit a two-out double, Ethan Hedges singled him home to open the scoring, and Roynier Hernandez added the second run by doubling and later scoring on an error.

Everett knotted the game 2-2 with one out in the bottom of the second courtesy of Brandon Eike, who demolished a game-tying two-run home run that traveled 418 feet. Carter Dorighi singled to place pressure on the basepaths, and Jonny Farmelo hit an RBI double to set the Frogs ahead. Padding the lead further was Felnin Celesten, whose RBI single gave the Frogs a 4-2 lead.

The Indians powered back in the top of the third, tying the game 4-4. Humphrey and Hedges again teamed up as Hedges teed off for a two-run homer after Humphrey knocked a one-out double. The tie did not last long, though, as Josh Caron demolished a 406-foot solo home run to give the Frogs the lead.

Trailing 5-4, the Indians battled back to score the game's tying run in the top of the sixth. Max Belyeu tripled to center field with one out, crossing home plate on a wild pitch to knot the game 5-5. The tie lasted just over an inning as Celesten knocked a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, giving Everett a 6-5 lead. With loaded bases, Caron hit a sacrifice fly, extending the Frogs' lead to 7-5 with just two frames to go.

Keeping Spokane off of the board in the game's final two innings were right-handers Chase Centala and Casey Hintz. An alum of the University of Arizona, Hintz struck out three while earning his first save of the season in a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

With the victory, the AquaSox are now tied for second place in the Northwest League standings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Spokane INDIANS 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 9 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 4 1 0 0 0 2 0 X 7 8 3

WIN - Chase Centala (2-0) LOSS - Nathan Blasick (1-1) SAVE - Casey Hintz (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (4.0), Schapira (1.0), Centala (3.0), Hintz (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Cox (4.0), Perez (2.0), Blasick (0.0), Rivera (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 31 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,115

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium in a matinee on Thursday, April 23! First pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and promotions include Education Day and a visit from Roberto the Magnificent! Tickets may also be bought at a discounted rate for Thursday's game by using the AquaSox Student Discount or the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. Additional promotions in the homestand include Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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