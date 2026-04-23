Tommy Henry to Make MLB Rehab Start for Hops on Friday

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops announced today that Arizona Diamondbacks' left-hander Tommy Henry will be making an MLB rehab start on Friday night for the Hillsboro Hops. Henry, the former third-round pick from the University of Michigan pitched for the Hops in 2019 prior to making his Major League Debut in August of 2022. Henry is one of 69 former Hops to make it to the MLB and will be the first "rehab appearance" at the new Hops Ballpark.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 37 career Major League games, pitching in 181 innings over the past four seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks. On May 31st of 2023, he had the best outing of his MLB career pitching seven shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies. Henry pitched just two games in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made his first rehab appearance in low-A Visalia in the California League last week and will continue his progression back to the MLB with a start on Friday for the Hops. Henry will take the ball as the Hops face off against the Eugene Emeralds at 6:35 pm in game four of their six-game series, tickets are available at Hillsborohops.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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