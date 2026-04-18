Dust Devils Ride Power Surge, Hit Three Homers against Hops in Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA - The Tri-City Dust Devils picked up where they left off last night, as they closed the game yesterday by scoring 10 unanswered runs. Tonight, it was the longball as the Dust Devils smashed three homers en route to a 7-2 victory. They have won 3 of the first four games of the series against the Hops.

Tri-City took control in the first inning against Hops' ace Brian Curley. Curley allowed two singles to lead off the game, followed by a sacrifice fly from Ryan Nicholson. Juan Flores then hit a two-out, two-run opposite field home run to make it 3-0.

Caleb Bartolero was back in the lineup after a three-hit game last night and he added a solo homer in the second, extending the lead to 4-0. The Hops led 4-0 in yesterdays game, but since that point the Dust Devils had scored 14 unanswered runs.

Hillsboro responded in the fourth inning, capitalizing on control issues from Chris Cortez. With the bases loaded, Ruben Santana drew a walk and Slade Caldwell was hit by a pitch, forcing in two runs. Cortez walked six batters in his outing and exited the game in a 2-2 count after throwing his 90th pitch of the game.

The Dust Devils got momentum right back as Anthony Scull hit a massive solo home run 413-feet to regain control and make it 5-2. The third home run of the game for Tri-City was the fourth that Curley has allowed this season. Impressively, in 12.2 innings in 2026 Curley has still yet to walk a batter.

In the sixth inning, Tri-City added insurance. A wild pitch allowed a run to score, and RBI singles from Randy De Jesus and Jorge Ruiz extended the lead further against reliever Dawson Brown.

Both bullpens settled in over the final innings. Keythel Key threw 2.1 scoreless and then Lucas Knowles, who entered in relief, closed the game effectively while recording the save in three scoreless innings. Hillsboro put a runner on in the ninth, but Knowles induced a groundout and recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Game five of the series will be tomorrow night, a 6:15 airtime and 6:30 first pitch on Rip City Radio 620. The Hops will face off with the #2 overall pick from the 2025 draft, Tyler Bremner who will get the ball for Tri-City.







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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