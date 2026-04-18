Everett Rallies Late to Hand Ems 1st Loss of Series

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Ems dropped game 4 of the series to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-4. The Ems led by 3 entering the 8th inning, but the Frogs sent 10 batters to the plate and scored 6 runs to take the commanding lead and never looked back to hand Eugene their 1st home loss of the season.

Eugene struck first once again in tonight's game. Trevor Cohen ripped a single to left field on the 1st pitch of the game to the Ems. He ended up stealing 2nd to get into scoring position. Carlos Gutierrez was able to capitalize with a 2-out single to left field to bring home Cohen and give the Ems a 1-0 lead.

The Ems were able to add onto their lead with 2 runs in the 4th inning. Dakota Jordan started off the inning with a tremendous at-bat where he worked his way on-base on a 7 pitch walk. Gutierrez struck again, this time with a 2-run home run to extend their lead to 3-0. Gutierrez now has hit 2 home runs this year, which matches his 2025 season total.

Everett got on the board with a solo home run to lead off the 5th inning from Axel Sanchez. It was his 1st home run of the year and the 1st of the week for Everett as the lead was cut down to just 2 runs.

In the 7th inning the Ems were able to get the run right back and reclaim the 3 run advantage. Trevor Cohen led off the inning with a walk and stole 2nd and 3rd base before Dakota Jordan ripped a 108.7 mph single up the middle to bring home Cohen.

After that it was all things frogs as they sent 10 batters to the plate in the 8th and put up 6 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. Axel Sanchez tied up the game with a 2-out flare single to center field before Curtis Washington Jr put the nail in the coffin with a 3-run home run to give Everett the 7-4 lead.

Eugene's offense couldn't muster anything in the final couple of frames as they fell to the AquaSox for the first time this week. Eugene still has a 3-1 series lead and will have a chance to win the series heading into the weekend.

Eugene totaled 8 stolen bases in tonight's game, which is the most by any team in the Northwest League this season.

First pitch tomorrow is set for 5:05 PM. Yunior Marte will get the starting nod for Eugene and he'll look to follow up his last outing where he threw 4.2 innings of hitless baseball against the Canadians last week.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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