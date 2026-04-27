Yunior Marte Named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Earlier this morning Yunior Marte was named Pitcher of the week in the Northwest League. Marte spun a gem against the Hops last Saturday, pitching the final 5 innings of a 5-2 win for the Emeralds. Marte allowed just 1-hit in his outing out of the bullpen, while issuing only 2 walks and striking out 6 Hillsboro batters.

Not only was Marte's performance impressive from a box score perspective, but he was able to keep the Hops at bay offensively and allowed the Ems bats to complete the comeback. Eugene was no-hit all the way through the 8th inning, but they were able to break up the no-hitter before Ty Hanchey tied up the game with a home run and Dakota Jordan put Eugene in front with a 9th inning leadoff blast.

Marte has now gotten off to a fantastic start in his Emeralds career. He's appeared in 4 games so far this season with a perfect 3-0 record and a 1.89 ERA. He's made 2 starts, and also appeared out of the bullpen twice. He's pitched a total of 19 innings while striking out 17 batters and allowing just 8 walks.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 27, 2026

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