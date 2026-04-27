Felnin Celesten Named NWL Player of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Shortstop Felnin Celesten has been named the Northwest League Player of the Week. In five games against the Spokane Indians, he hit .471 (11-for-17), scored five runs, and flashed standout defense in the field.

Signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in 2023, Celesten is currently ranked as the organization's No. 7 prospect. At just 20 years old, he is one of the youngest players in the Northwest League.

Celesten is the second AquaSox player to earn weekly NWL honors this season. Colton Shaw was previously named Pitcher of the Week for April 6-12.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel to Tri-City for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning Tuesday, April 28! First pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops. Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from April 27, 2026

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