âšž It's Sunday Fun Day with the AquaSox

Published on April 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







First pitch is 4:05!

Sunday Fun Day, April 26th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford

LOCAL HEROES NIGHT: The AquaSox are excited to host those working on the front lines to protect and serve our community! Look forward to watching in-game activities featuring our Local Heroes, and also be sure to arrive early and view their rigs parked near the North Gate.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! This deal may only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

âšž It's Sunday Fun Day with the AquaSox - Everett AquaSox

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