AquaSox Walk-off Spokane on Friday Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Bryce Miller in action

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Bryce Miller in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox walked off the Spokane Indians 2-1 on Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 2,189 fans as Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller made a rehab start for the Frogs.

Miller excelled in his outing, throwing three shutout innings while allowing just one hit as his fastball flirted with velocities in the upper-90s range. He struck out six Spokane batters - five of which were swinging - and walked only one. After Miller's departure, right-hander Colton Shaw hurled six innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and one run while striking out seven and walking only one.

Offense was scarce throughout the game as the night turned into a pitcher's duel. The AquaSox got on the board in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Josh Caron, who belted a solo home run for his third long ball this season. However, the Indians responded with the tying run in the next frame, knotting the game as Alan Espinal and Roynier Hernandez hit consecutive doubles. Among the two, Hernandez's swing was the one that tied the game.

Following more three scoreless innings of play, the AquaSox were put into walk-off territory entering the bottom of the ninth. Sparking the fire was Luis Suisbel, who hit a leadoff double and was later substituted out in favor of Curtis Washington Jr. to place an elite baserunner on the bags. After Spokane's Francis Rivera threw a wild pitch to advance Washington Jr. to third base with no outs, Axel Sanchez capitalized on the opportunity to win the game by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field, earning the Frogs a 2-1 victory.

With their victory, the AquaSox have won five games in a row and sit four games back of the Eugene Emeralds for first place in the Northwest League.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E Spokane INDIANS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

1 5 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

2 3 0

WIN - Colton Shaw (2-1) LOSS - Francis Rivera (0-3) EVERETT PITCHING: Miller (3.0), Shaw (6.0)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Catlett (4.2), Loer (3.1). Rivera (0.1)

TIME: 2 Hours, 42 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Bryce Miller PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 2,189

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 25! First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and ticket offers for the night include the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer and the AquaSox Student Discount. Closing out the homestand, Sunday's promotions include Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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