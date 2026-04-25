De Jesus Does It for Dust Devils in Extras

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils right fielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils right fielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - A thrilling, old-style ballgame unfolded Friday afternoon north of the border, where RF Randy De Jesus broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning with a big three-run homer to left-center that gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-9) a 3-0, 10-inning win over the Vancouver Canadians (9-10) at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

De Jesus's blast came after C Juan Flores's bloop single to right got him aboard but ended up too close to the infield, with help from a deke from Vancouver RF Alexis Hernandez, to score pinch-runner Gage Harrelson. Running for 1B Matt Coutney, Harrelson had advanced to third on a wild pitch after starting the extra frame at second. De Jesus made the deke moot, though, by getting all of a pitch from Canadians reliever Trace Baker (0-1) and sending it into the Vancouver bullpen. His third home run of the season ended up the only scoring play of the game, with Tri-City reliever Benny Thompson (2-1) going 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th and striking out four overall in his winning two innings of work.

Both teams used sharp pitching and sharper defense to keep the other off the board in the first nine innings. The Dust Devils had no hits in the first six innings, drawing four walks but otherwise getting kept off the basepaths. Tri-City starter Chris Cortez, meanwhile, worked around some walks by inducing two double plays and getting through 4.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed. The final out Cortez recorded came on his reflex catch of a screaming line drive back to the mound.

The first major threat of the game came in the bottom of the 6th inning, which began with a double from Canadians SS Arjun Nimmala. A groundball advanced Nimmala to third, and Hernandez came up with one out and sent a fly ball to shallow left field. Dust Devils LF Kevin Bruggeman caught it and threw a one-hop strike to the plate, with Flores applying the tag to Nimmala for a 7-2, inning-ending double play. The great defense continued an inning later with 3B Caleb Bartolero making a great pick of a hard-hit ball in the 7th and firing to first for the final out of that frame.

Lefty Dylan Phillips threw 3.1 shutout innings behind Cortez, with the two combining with Thompson for a three-man combined shutout. Tri-City has shut Vancouver out twice so far in 2026, their only shutouts of the season to date.

BREMNER BACK TO WORK SATURDAY

Tri-City and Vancouver play another afternoon game at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Top prospect Tyler Bremner (0-0, 0.77 ERA), whose parents grew up in Canada, toes the slab for the Dust Devils while righty Austin Cates (1-2, 3.95 ERA) goes for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Vancouver broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday, April 28 on Bark in the Park Night. For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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