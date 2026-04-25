Winning Streak Snapped in Extra Innings Loss

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians suffered a 3-0 defeat in extra innings against the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) on Friday afternoon at The Nat. The game remained scoreless through nine innings before a home run in the top of the tenth from Randy De Jesus provided all the scoring in the game.

MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King started the game for the Canadians. After walking the first two batters in the opening inning, the lefty went on to retire the next seven Dust Devils and eight of his last nine. King threw 57 pitches, gave up three walks, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 0.87.

Holden Wilkerson was the first relief pitcher in the game to start the fourth. During his time on the mound, the 6'4" right-hander didn't give up a hit until the seventh, walked two and struck out three in four innings pitched.

Entering the game in the top of the eighth, Jay Schueler saw action in his fifth game of the season and only faced six batters, threw 29 pitches, and struck out one Dust Devil to keep the game scoreless after regulation.

All-around efforts from the C's defense were key in keeping the game low scoring. During the fifth, Anthony Scull hit a line drive that was caught by second baseman Maddox Latta and thrown to first baseman Peyton Williams to complete a double play. In the seventh, Tucker Toman made a diving grab in foul territory on a bunt attempt and Arjun Nimmala saved a run with a Jeter-esque play at shortstop to end the frame. JR Freethy tracked down a would-be lead-off double in the ninth with a tumbling catch in the right centrefield gap.

With the loss, the C's are now 9-10 and see their win streak snapped at five games. They go back to work tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. as Austin Cates squares off with #1 Angels prospect Tyler Bremner.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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