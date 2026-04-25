Early Surge Lifts Eugene Past Hillsboro, 9-4

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops dug themselves a hole early in the game on Friday night against the Eugene Emeralds for their seventh straight loss. They surrendered nine runs in the first three innings, coming from eight hits. The Hops responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, and scored another two in the bottom of the ninth. Eugene took the 9-4 win over Hillsboro. Out of the bullpen, Brian Curley threw five scoreless innings for Hillsboro and struck out four. The pitching staff combined for ten strikeouts against the Eugene batters.

Arizona Diamondback Tommy Henry returned to Hillsboro for a rehab appearance, starting the game on the bump. Lisbel Diaz led off the game with a solo homer to left field. Henry gave up a walk and two singles, the Emeralds scoring three runs in the first inning. The trend would continue in the second after he allowed three more runs on four hits, extending Eugene's lead to 7-0. Henry ended the day after 2.1 innings, seven runs, six of them earned, and two walks. He did tack on four strikeouts in his outing.

Nate Savino took the ball in the third. Diaz homered for the second time, this time plating two to put Eugene up 9-0. In the bottom of the third, Wallace Clark hit a solo homer of his own off of Emeralds starter Hunter Dryden to put the Hops on the board 9-2. Dryden went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and striking out four.

Curley was slated to start the game, but was moved to relief when Henry's rehab appearance was scheduled for today. He pitched five innings, striking out four and giving the Hops a chance to stay in the game.

Wallace Clark hit a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth and scored on a sacrifice fly from Alberto Barriga to make it 9-3. Slade Caldwell singled, scoring Barriga and ending the game 9-4.

The fifth game of the series will begin at 5:03 PM at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Saturday. The pregame show will start at 4:50 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and the BallyLive app.







Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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