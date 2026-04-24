Cuts Like a Knife: Tri-City Falls in Close Contest

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Signs of offensive life appeared for the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-9) Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, but the Vancouver Canadians (9-9) created just enough buffer to grab a 5-3 victory for their third straight win of the week.

As on Wednesday neither team could get a run across in the first three innings with both starters, Tri-City's Peyton Olejnik (0-2) and Vancouver's Danny Thompson, Jr., allowing little traffic. The 4 th inning proved again a problem for the Dust Devils, who received a leadoff double from 1B Matt Coutney but left him stranded in scoring position. The Canadians would take advantage of their opportunities in the bottom of the frame, scoring thrice for a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City would get a big swing at their next opportunity. SS Capri Ortiz drew a leadoff walk in front of LF Anthony Scull, who crushed a two-run home run over the high wall in right field to get the Dust Devils within a run at 3-2. Vancouver added a run in the bottom of the 5 th, but the visitors got it right back in the 6 th when Ortiz grounded a pitch from Canadians reliever Carson Pierce (2-0) up the middle for an RBI single with two out. The speedy infielder would get caught stealing moments later, though, oversliding the bag and getting tagged out to end the inning.

A Vancouver insurance run in the bottom of the 8 th made things even more difficult for Tri-City, but the squad managed one more charge in the 9 th. C Peter Burns led off the 9 th with a hustle double into the right-center gap and pinch-hitter Caleb Bartolero drew a two-out walk to extend the game and put the tying run aboard. Johan Macias pinch-ran for him and brought 3B Jake Munroe to the plate as the potential go-ahead run. Munroe, who flared a single to right earlier in the game to extend his hitting streak to eight games, struck out to end the game.

AFTERNOONS AT THE PARK

Tri-City hopes a shift to an early afternoon schedule will shake things up, with both game four Friday afternoon and the weekend's contests moving to 1:05 p.m. start times. Right-hander Chris Cortez (0-1, 5.40 ERA) heads to the hill for the Dust Devils, countered by left-hander Johnny King (0-1, 1.23 ERA) of the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Vancouver broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday, April 28 on Bark in the Park Night. For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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