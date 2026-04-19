Youth Baseball Clinic Today

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







It's one of the most popular youth opportunities around! Kids aged 5-16 can come before today's game and learn from professional baseball players, our very own Dust Devils, on Gesa Stadium's field. Check-In begins at 10:00 am. Online Registration for the Youth Clinic is now open but closes at 10:00 am.

REGISTER ONLINE HERE!

Bring: Bat, Gloves, & Water Bottle

Shoes: FLAT SOUL SHOES ONLY! Please no spikes or cleats.

Check-In: 10:00 am

Clinic Runs: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Gates Open for Dust Devils Game: 12:30 pm

First Pitch: 1:30 pm







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.