Ems Drop Series Finale to Everett

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Everett took the series finale against the Ems by a final score of 10-4. Eugene was still able to win the series for their 3rd consecutive series victory to start the season after taking 4 out of the 6 games this week against the Frogs.

Everett jumped out to a quick lead in the 1st inning. Luis De La Torre got the start and allowed a pair of hits and walks. A wild pitch is what brought home Josh Caron from 3rd base for the first run of the game. Eugene answered back however and tied up the game immediately. Trevor Cohen and Gavin Kilen drew walks to start the inning and they advanced into 2nd base before Dakota Jordan hit into a groundout that allowed Cohen to score and tie the game up at 1.

In the 3rd inning Everett put up 3 runs to take the lead back. In the home half of the inning, Cohen once again started it off with a walk. A few batters later, Dakota Jordan launched a ball into Orbit for his 2nd home run in as many days. The ball got off his bat at 111.5 mph and traveled 444 feet.

After that it was all things Everett the rest of the way. They scored a run in the 6th, a pair in the 7th and capped it off with a 3-run 8th inning to close it out. The Ems did add one more run in the bottom of the 7th. Cohen once again led off the inning by reaching base, this time with a double down the 3rd base line. Jordan once again hit him home with a single. Jordan was responsible for all 4 runs driven in tonight, and ended the week with 2 home runs and 9 RBI's in his best week in an Ems uniform.

Eugene is now 11-4 to start the season and will take a 2-game lead in the standings into their road trip next week against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 PM with Charlie McDaniel getting the starting nod for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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