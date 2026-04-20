Indians Drop Series Finale to Canadians

Published on April 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Arjun Nimmala continued his hot hitting at the plate with a home run and three RBI as the Canadians topped the Indians, 5-2, in front of 2,695 fans at Avista Stadium for the Neurodiversity Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brody Brecht turned in his best outing of the season for Spokane, holding the Canadians hitless while striking out five over three scoreless frames. In three starts spanning 8.2 innings this season, the right-hander has held opponents to a .161 average with 15 strikeouts against five walks (15.58 K/9).

Jacob Humphrey reached base three times and stole a pair of bases, Jacob Hinderleider connected on his first home run of the season, and Kelvin Hidalgo finished a home run short of the cycle.

ROAD TRIPPING: The Indians hit the road for the next two weeks with six-game series in Everett (April 21 - 26) and Eugene (April 28 - May 3). Fans can follow along with all the action on 103.5 The Game or stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-3), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 5, vs. TRI (First Pitch - 11:05 AM, Gates - 10:00 AM)

PROMOTION: Education Day Game presented KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM: Class is in session at Avista Stadium! It's an Education Day Game with a special early start time. Come have a fun, educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by Ashley, City of Spokane, Inland Northwest AGC, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, nomnom, Northwest Ford Dealers, Pepsi, Rosauers, Spokane Colleges, STCU, Sysco, and Taco Bell.







Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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