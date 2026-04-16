Vancouver Clubs Two Grand Slams in 14-6 Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh as they pulled away for a 14-6 win over the Indians in front of 1,422 fans at Avista Stadium for King Carl Night presented by The Black Lens.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ethan Hedge and Kelvin Hidalgo each picked up a pair of hits while Juan Castillo drove in a pair of runs in the loss.

Bryson Hammer struck out six over 3.1 innings of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-1), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, April 16th vs. VAN (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Daniel Guerra (0-1, 4.82) vs. Spokane RHP Jackson Cox (0-1, 5.63)

PROMOTION: First Responder Appreciation Night presented by Longhorn BBQ & Big 99.9 Coyote Country: Help the Spokane Indians thank all first responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their vehicles and equipment!







Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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