Indians Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Frogs

Published on April 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Everett got back-to-back fifth-inning home runs from Carter Dorighi and Jonny Farmelo as the AquaSox topped the Indians, 3-2, in front of 2,899 fans at Avista Stadium for Dance Party Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jackson Cox impressed in his first start at the High-A level. The right-hander out of Toutle Lake struck out seven over four frames while allowing just one run on three hits.

Kevin Fitzer homered for the second straight night -- a second-inning solo shot off Evan Truitt -- while also adding a double and a walk.

Jacob Humphrey, Robert Calaz, and Ethan Hedges each collected a pair of hits in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-1), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (0-0), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 5th vs. EVE (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates Open - 12:00 PM)

Everett RHP Walter Ford (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 0.00)

Hoppy Easter Day Game: Hop on down to Avista Stadium for a Hoppy Easter Day Game. The Easter Bunny will be here to take photos with fans from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field with a special Easter treat!







Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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