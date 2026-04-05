Indians Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Frogs
Published on April 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Everett got back-to-back fifth-inning home runs from Carter Dorighi and Jonny Farmelo as the AquaSox topped the Indians, 3-2, in front of 2,899 fans at Avista Stadium for Dance Party Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jackson Cox impressed in his first start at the High-A level. The right-hander out of Toutle Lake struck out seven over four frames while allowing just one run on three hits.
Kevin Fitzer homered for the second straight night -- a second-inning solo shot off Evan Truitt -- while also adding a double and a walk.
Jacob Humphrey, Robert Calaz, and Ethan Hedges each collected a pair of hits in the loss.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-1), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (0-0), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 5th vs. EVE (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates Open - 12:00 PM)
Everett RHP Walter Ford (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 0.00)
Hoppy Easter Day Game: Hop on down to Avista Stadium for a Hoppy Easter Day Game. The Easter Bunny will be here to take photos with fans from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field with a special Easter treat!
Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Missed Opportunities Plague C's in 1-0 Loss - Vancouver Canadians
- Emeralds' Offense Explodes for 10 Runs to Capture 2nd Straight Win - Eugene Emeralds
- Three Homers Lead AquaSox to First 2026 Win - Everett AquaSox
- Indians Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Frogs - Spokane Indians
- Ems Shock Hops with 8-Run Rally in Opener - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.