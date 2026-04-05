Three Homers Lead AquaSox to First 2026 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: Powered by a trio of solo home runs, the Everett AquaSox earned their first victory of the 2026 campaign by defeating the Spokane Indians 3-2 at Avista Stadium on Saturday night.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning, knotting the score 1-1. For the AquaSox, 2025 Northwest League Champion catcher Josh Caron drilled a solo home run to left field to begin the scoring. Caron's blast was the first AquaSox homer of the year as well. For the Indians, right fielder Robert Calaz hit a two-out triple, and third baseman Ethan Hedges drove him home on an RBI single.

First baseman Kevin Fitzer set the Indians ahead in the bottom of the second, hitting a solo home run to left field. Fitzer's home run was his second of the year in as many games. Their 2-1 lead held until the top of the fifth inning when the AquaSox jumped ahead 3-2 courtesy of back-to-back home runs hit by infielder Carter Dorighi and outfielder Jonny Farmelo. No runs were scored beyond the consecutive blasts, providing Everett all of the offense they needed for the night.

AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt turned in 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, allowing six hits while striking out six batters before turning the ball over to right-hander Ben Hernandez. With a one-run lead in hand, Hernandez added 1.1 scoreless innings and one strikeout.

The AquaSox bullpen locked down the victory, holding the Indians scoreless across the game's final three frames. LSU alum and 2024 Seattle Mariners draftee Christian Little threw two shutout innings, striking out five batters - three swinging and two looking - while allowing only one hit. Securing the save and closing the game was Oregon alum Brock Moore, who hurled a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Moore struck out three as well.

Caron paved the way for the AquaSox offense, tallying three hits, and four batters reached base multiple times. From the mound, Everett pitchers struck out 15 Spokane batters and walked only two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their three-game opening series Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium, facing off against the Spokane Indians at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Walter Ford is slated to make his High-A debut, starting for Everett from the mound. After the Spokane series wraps up, Everett trips back west to Everett Memorial Stadium to begin Opening Week presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology! Featuring a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils, festivities include Opening Night, a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Pizza Hut, and a Northwest League Champions t-shirt giveaway!







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