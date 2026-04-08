AquaSox Fall on Opening Night

Published on April 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Jonny Farmelo of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Jonny Farmelo of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 17-2 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 1,414 fans on Opening Night presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Tri-City found an early spark, jumping ahead 4-0 after two innings of play. With one out, the Dust Devils' Capri Ortiz singled and stole second base, later scoring on an RBI single hit by Jake Munroe. Later hitting with loaded bases, Randy De Jesus knocked a two-run double, and Munroe hit a sacrifice fly to conclude the rally in the second inning.

The Dust Devils extended their lead by six runs in the third, taking a 10-0 lead. Following a walk and consecutive defensive errors, Jorge Ruiz hit into an RBI groundout and Ortiz knocked a two-run double. Cushioning the advantage was Munroe, who hit a three-run home run to left field, raising his RBI total to five on the night.

Tri-City did not slow down with their hitting attack in the top of the fourth, building a 16-0 lead. Adrian Placencia drew a bases-loaded walk, and Anthony Scull added a two-run single. Concluding the inning's efforts were Ortiz, who hit an RBI single, and the duo of Ryan Nicholson and Matt Coutney, who each drew a bases-loaded walk.

Everett's offense found a spark in the bottom of the fourth as Josh Caron grounded a triple down the left field line. Plating the first AquaSox run of the game was Luke Stevenson, the No. 35 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Three innings later, Placencia drove a 397-foot solo home run over the right center field wall, extending Tri-City's lead to 16. Everett got one run back in the bottom of the eighth as Seattle Mariners No. 6 prospect Jonny Farmelo belted a 381-foot home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch, but the scoring finished after his big swing as the Dust Devils secured their series-opening win.

TIME: 3 Hours, 0 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,414

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their Opening Week presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology on Wednesday night at 7:05 against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Right-hander Adam Maier is scheduled to pitch for the AquaSox. Promotions include the first Mukilteo Memory Care Silver Sluggers game of the season and Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo! Then, later in the homestand, the AquaSox are giving away magnet schedules thanks to Pizza Hut and 2025 Northwest League Champions t-shirts!

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Northwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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