Indians Walk off AquaSox in Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: Although the AquaSox staged an eight-run comeback in the eighth inning, the Spokane Indians narrowly snuck by the Frogs 10-9 in 10 innings at Avista Stadium on Sunday afternoon to secure a series win for the 2026 season's Opening Weekend presented by Charbroil.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second courtesy of third baseman Ethan Hedges, who belted his first home run of the season over the left field fence. However, the lead did not last long as the AquaSox tied the game in the top of the third inning.

Leading off the third, AquaSox center fielder Jonny Farmelo walked and later advanced to third base on a throwing error committed on a pickoff attempt. Shortstop Felnin Celesten walked and stole second base, providing the Frogs a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs. Driving home the tying run with one out was first baseman Brandon Eike, who hit into an RBI groundout to score Farmelo.

The Indians again found a power stride in the bottom half of the frame, regaining the lead. On the first pitch of the inning, center fielder Jacob Humphrey sliced a line drive home run to the opposite field, slightly clearing the right field wall to set Spokane ahead. Extending their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth was catcher Juan Castillo, who hit an RBI double, and Humhprey, who added an RBI single.

Adding the Indians' third and fourth solo home runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth were right fielder Robert Calaz and Hedges, who drilled consecutive homers to cushion Spokane's lead to five runs. Hedges' long ball was his second of the game and his third base hit of the afternoon.

Following a scoreless sixth, Spokane tacked on another two runs in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, left fielder Max Belyeu hit a two-run triple into the right center field gap, providing the Indians an 8-1 advantage.

The AquaSox found a spark in the top of the eighth, rallying to score eight runs to hop ahead 9-8. Designated hitter Matthew Ellis and second baseman Austin St. Laurent singled, and right fielder Anthony Donofrio walked to load the bases with no outs. Plating the first run in the rally was left fielder Curtis Washington Jr., who hit into an RBI groundout to score Ellis, and one at-bat later, Carter Dorighi hit into an RBI groundout to cut Spokane's lead to five runs.

Continuing the efforts, Farmelo drew a two-out walk, allowing Celesten to line a two-run double to left center field. Catcher Luke Stevenson kept the flame alive by adding an RBI single, and Eike was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive. With two runners on, Ellis delivered a crushing swing, demolishing a three-run home run over the fence in left center field to set the Frogs ahead.

Not backing down, Spokane knotted the game 9-9 in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Hedges. After designated hitter Kevin Fitzer walked and Calaz knocked a single, Hedges hit into an RBI groundout, allowing Fitzer to cross home plate and tie the game.

Both teams exchanged zeroes in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Tied 9-9 entering the bottom of the 10th, Spokane got the job done in walk-off fashion on Caleb Hobson's sacrifice bunt. Chopping the ball toward the mound, an errant throw by AquaSox pitcher Calvin Schapira after fielding the ball allowed Humphrey to hustle home and score the winning run for the Indians.

From the batter's box, Ellis and Stevenson each collected three-hit games: firsts at the High-A level for both players. Stevenson also drew a walk, reaching base four times in just his second High-A game. Donofrio walked three times, and Farmelo and Celesten each walked twice.

On the pitching side, right-hander Walter Ford struck out six and walked none in five innings of work, and southpaw Reid Easterly struck out three in one shutout inning. Gabriel Sosa struck out two batters in one inning, and Lucas Kelly struck out three in 1.2 innings pitched.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox play their first of 66 home games at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium! Taylor Dollard is scheduled to take the mound as Everett's Opening Night starter, and the first 1,000 fans get to take home an AquaSox Magnet Schedule thanks to Pizza Hut. The entire series features six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils, and the AquaSox cannot wait to host the Everett faithful for memories and moments again. Opening Week in Everett is presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology.







Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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