Indians Stun AquaSox with 10-9 Walk-Off Win

Published on April 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A topsy-turvy game between the Indians and AquaSox ended in suitably thrilling fashion on a warm Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium. After Everett stormed back from an 8-1 deficit to send the game to extras, Spokane's Jacob Humphrey scampered home on an errant throw from Calvin Schapira for the winning run as the Indians stunned the AquaSox, 10-9, to claim their first series of the year.

TOP PEFORMERS

Ethan Hedges enjoyed the best day of his young career, drilling solo home runs in the second and fifth innings while also adding a double, a walk, and an RBI groundout.

Max Belyeu finished 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI while Jacob Humphrey and Robert Calaz both chipped in solo shots in the winning effort.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (2-1), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (0-0), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, April 14th vs. VAN (First Pitch - 11:05 AM, Gates - 10:00 AM)

Education Day Game presented by KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM: Class is in session at Avista Stadium! It's an Education Day Game with a special early start time. Come have a fun, educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10:00 a.m.. Education Day is proudly supported by Ashley, City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, nomnom, Northwest Ford Dealers, Pepsi, Rosauers, Spokane Colleges, STCU, Sysco, and Taco Bell.







Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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