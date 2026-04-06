Payton Jacks Place Eugene in First

Published on April 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Emeralds fell short of their third Advanced-A Northwest League championship in five years last season, but all indications are the Giants' affiliate is in the running for another one.

Veteran Emerald Jack Payton--back for his third go-around in an Ems uniform--smacked two home runs in his season debut as Eugene (3-0) collected five more extra base hits in a 6-4 win over the Hops (3-0) at P.K. Park Sunday.

The Ems' potent offense, featuring five top 30 Giants prospects, had 19 extra base hits in the series. The Hops had 18 hits total.

But Hillsboro grabbed the lead on a Yassel Soler two-run double off top Emeralds pitching prospect Luis De La Torre. The lefty averaged over 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 2025, but fanned just one Hop over 2 1/3 innings before departing.

Hops starter Caden Grice was sharp in his return from Tommy John surgery that cost the former Clemson 2nd-rounder the entire 2025 season. Grice completed three innings with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit. Unfortunately that hit left the yard off the bat of Payton in the second inning.

A common thread in all three games was the first pitcher out of the Hillsboro bullpen immediately surrendering runs. The Ems got to Adonys Perez (0-1) for three runs in the fourth inning, capped by a Ty Hanchey two-run homer that made it 4-2 Eugene.

Back-to-back singles by Gavin Kilen and Payton led to a Zane Zielinski sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 5-2 Ems. Perez was charged with four earned runs over 2+ innings on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

But the Hops had some fight in them on this day. Wallace Clark coaxed a walk from reliever Yunior Marte (1-0) to lead off the seventh. One out later a bunt single by Trent Youngblood put runners at second and third when third baseman Zander Darby's throw sailed past first. Brady Counsell came up with two outs and ripped a two-RBI single to right, Youngblood just sliding home safely ahead of the throw home.

Now trailing just 5-4, Hillsboro opened the eighth inning with a leadoff Alberto Barriga double off slender righty reliever Tyler Vanderhei. With the tying run in scoring position and none out, Vanderhei buckled down and struck out Yerald Nin and Ruben Santana back-to-back before Clark popped out harmlessly to Kilen at short.

The Hops went down in order in the ninth after Payton tacked on an insurance run with an eighth-inning home run off Sawyer Hawks, the second round-tripper allowed by the Hillsboro closer in four batters faced to start the season.

Barriga reached base four times with three walks and a double. Youngblood had his second straight two-hit game.

For Eugene, Kilen scored two more runs with a walk and single in four trips to the plate, completing an impressive opening weekend.

The Hops return to Hillsboro for the debut of their new ballpark on Tuesday. The Colorado Rockies affiliate Spokane Indians come to town after a thrilling series against the defending NWL champs Everett after winning the clincher 10-9 in 10 innings Sunday. Pregame airtime is at 6:20 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM and the ballylive app.







Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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