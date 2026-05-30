Hillsboro Comes Back to Win Fifth Straight Game

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) The Hillsboro Hops recorded their fifth straight win with a 7-6 comeback victory over the Everett AquaSox on Friday night. The Hops racked up eleven hits, and the pitching staff combined to strike out eight, though they allowed eleven walks.

The AquaSox struck first against Hops starter Wellington Aracena in the top of the third. A walk, a single, and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position, and another base on balls loaded the bases. Carlos Jimenez hit a double off of Aracena to score all three runners. Jiminez then stole second, and Aracena gave up his third walk of the inning, bringing in Dawson Brown to replace him. Both runners then stole, Jiminez stealing home to extend Everett's lead 4-0.

Brown hit the first batter of the fourth inning and gave up a walk to put runners on first and second. A stolen base and throwing error by Hops catcher Alberto Barriga scored the fifth run of the game for the AquaSox, putting them up 5-0.

For Hillsboro, Kenny Castillo and Wallace Clark hit back-to-back doubles to score their first run of the game. Yassel Soler doubled in the bottom of the sixth, went to third on a fly-out, and a wild pitch made it a 5-2 ballgame.

Gabriel Sosa entered the game on the bump for Everett in the bottom of the seventh, giving up back-to-back singles to Modeifi Marte and Slade Caldwell. Caldwell stole second, and Demetrio Crisantes drew a walk to load the bases, ending the day for Sosa. Reid Easterly took over, and a groundout from Trent Youngblood scored a run to make it 5-3. Yassel Soler hit an RBI single to inch closer to Everett's 5-4 lead. Alberto Barriga walked to load the bases once again. Brady Counsell entered the game as a pinch hitter and singled to bring in two runs and put the Hops up 6-5 for their first lead of the game.

John West, who took over on the bump in the fifth for Hillsboro, allowed two walks and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to keep the Hops ahead. In the bottom half of the inning, keeping up his hot streak, Slade Caldwell singled to reach base, stole second, and was driven in when José Mejía hit an RBI single to pad the Hops lead, 7-5.

West gave up a lead-off walk in the top of the ninth, and a ball deep into center field led to a dramatic play at the plate for the first out. Catcher Barriga exited the game with an injury after the play. A groundout was recorded for the second out, but an RBI single from Austin St. Laurent made it 7-6. West allowed another single, but got the next batter to ground out to sneak past the AquaSox 7-6 for the Hops fifth straight win.

Aracena recorded five strikeouts in 2.2 innings, giving up four earned runs and allowing four walks. Brown gave up one walk in 1.1 innings and one unearned run. West struck out three over five innings, allowing just one earned run, and walking six batters.

Game five of the series between the AquaSox and Hops starts at 5:03 PM in Hillsboro on Saturday. The pregame show will begin at 6:50 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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