Relentless Offensive Attack Puts C's over Ems 7-3

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians kept their foot on the gas all afternoon in a 7-3 win against the Eugene Emeralds (SF) on Friday as part of a FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. They put the first run on the board in the first and went on to score for the following five consecutive innings, which included a home run from Brennan Orf. They then added one more in the eighth for an insurance run to finish the day.

In the first inning, Jacob Sharp singled and went to second on a wild pitch. A double from Carter Cunningham let Sharp hustle home for the first run of the game before Orf hit his first home run of the season in the second that left the park at 103 MPH and traveled 400 feet to make the score 2-0.

An Emeralds homer into the short porch in left got their first run on the board in the third. Continuing their scoring streak, the C's added another when JR Freethy doubled and scored on a Sharp single to give Vancouver a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth, Hayden Gilliland doubled and advanced to third on a deep flyout, then came home on an Orf RBI single.

Eugene added two runs in the fifth on another home run, making it 4-3 in the C's favour. The Canadians extended their lead in the bottom of the inning when Sharp doubled and made it to third on ground ball. Manny Beltre followed with an RBI single that put the C's in front by two.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases in the next stanza before a Sharp sacrifice fly helped Vancouver score for a sixth consecutive inning and give them a 6-3 advantage.

The Canadians scored no runs in the seventh but added another in the bottom of the eighth. Orf hammered a ball to right field that just missed becoming his second home run of the day and turned into his second triple of the year. He then came home for his third run of the game when Maddox Latta sent a sacrifice fly to centre field.

Danny Thompson Jr. (W, 2-2) made his seventh start for the C's and pitched a season-high five innings. He gave up three hits, three earned runs, walked three and K'ed six.

Reece Wissinger (H, 1) came in to start the sixth and had his best outing of the season. He pitched three innings of relief, gave up two hits, no runs and struck out one.

To close out the game, Carson Myers made his Nat Bailey debut in the ninth inning, where he gave up one hit, walked a pair and struck out two.

Eight of nine starters had a hit, three had multiple hits and five drove in a run. Orf and Sharp finished with three knocks apiece while Gilliland and Matt Scannell reached base three times each.

The Canadians will look to take the lead in the series Saturday when MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King takes on his counterpart Tyler Switalski. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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