Slade Caldwell Walks off AquaSox 8-7 in Extras

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops in 10 innings on Thursday night, losing 8-7 as outfielder Slade Caldwell hit a walk-off RBI single.

Matthew Ellis opened the scoring in the top of the second, blasting a solo home run to set the AquaSox ahead 1-0. Ellis' long ball cleared the fence in right center field, and the homer was his sixth of the season. Adding the second AquaSox run in the next frame was Anthony Donofrio, who hit a solo home run for his second blast of the season.

Matthew Ellis just made history at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Hillsboro got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Frogs' lead to one run. Caldwell drew a one out walk, later scoring as Alberto Barriga knocked an RBI double to center field. However, Everett retook a 4-1 as Luis Suisbel blasted a two-run home run to right center field for his fourth long ball.

The Hops rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of Caldwell. Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a leadoff double, later scoring the Hops' second run as Modeifi Marte hit an RBI single, and Caldwell smashed a two-run home run to deliver the tying runs.

Each team plated two runs in the ninth inning, knotting the game 6-6 while sending it to extra innings. Carlos Jimenez hit a two-run double for the AquaSox, and for the Hops, Marte hit a solo homer and Barriga knocked an RBI single.

Everett took the upper hand 7-6 in the top of the 10th as Donofrio scored on a balk, but the efforts were ultimately to no avail. Marte drove in the tying run by hitting into an RBI groundout, and Caldwell dropped a walk-off RBI single into center field to score the game's winning run.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, May 29. After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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