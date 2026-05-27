Late Four-Run Rally Not Enough for Frogs

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, Ore.: The Everett AquaSox dropped the opening game of their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops, falling 5-4 in their first-ever game played at the new Hops Ballpark.

Knotted at zeroes through three innings of play, the Hops took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth as Demetrio Crisantes hit a solo home run to right center field for his first long ball of the season. Extending their lead to 2-0 in the fifth was Yerald Nin, who also hit a solo home run.

The Hops continued their power surge in the bottom of the sixth inning, plating three more runs to go ahead 5-0. Modeifi Marte reached base on an error and Slade Caldwell singled, allowing Crisantes to smash a three-run home run for his second homer of the game.

Everett began to claw their way back in the top of the seventh, reducing the Hops' lead to two runs. Josh Caron opened the inning by blasting a solo home run for his seventh long ball, and Carter Dorighi added two more runs four at-bats later. Carlos Jimenez singled and Luis Suisbel walked, allowing Dorighi to line a two-run single into center field.

Caron and Jimenez teamed up to score the Frogs' fourth and final run in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Caron singled and stole second base, providing Jimenez the opportunity to hit an RBI single. However, the comeback efforts ultimately fell short as Hillsboro's Joangel Gonzalez held the AquaSox off of the board in the top of the ninth to secure the Hops' 5-4 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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