AquaSox Fall 4-2 Wednesday at Hops Ballpark

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, Ore.: Although catcher Josh Caron has now homered in consecutive contests, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 Wednesday night at Hops Ballpark.

AquaSox starting pitcher Adam Maier and Hillsboro starting pitcher Caden Grice both began the game strong, dealing three shutout innings each. Hops catcher Alberto Barriga broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a solo home run to give his team a 1-0 advantage. Additionally, the homer was Barriga's seventh of the year.

Hillsboro added two more runs in the next frame, going ahead 3-0. José Mejía singled and stole second base, later advancing to third as Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled to place runners on the corners. Wallace Clark delivered a sacrifice fly to score Mejía for the Hops' second run, and Barriga reached on a fielder's choice to plate the third run.

Everett got on the board courtesy of Caron in the top of the sixth. Felnin Celesten hit a one-out single, allowing Caron to smash a two-run home run two at-bats later to reduce the Frogs' deficit down to one run. With his homer, Caron has now homered in consecutive games, and he has eight long balls on the season.

The Hops added their fourth and final run in the bottom of the eighth as Mejía added a sacrifice fly to score Yassel Soler. Hops pitcher Sandro Santana dealt a scoreless top of the ninth, closing the door on the AquaSox while providing Hillsboro their second win of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.