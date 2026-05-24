Late Frogs' Rally Falls Short in 7-4 Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox in action

(Everett AquaSox) Everett AquaSox in action(Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT, Wash.: Although they rallied for three runs in the game's final two innings, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-4 in front of 2,569 fans during Saturday night's Pride Night at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Each team's starting pitcher started out the day strong, exchanging three scoreless innings to begin the game. They then exchanged scoring in the fourth inning as Ryan Nicholson hit a three-run home run for Tri-City and Felnin Celesten hit a sacrifice fly for Everett after Jonny Farmelo walked and Luke Stevenson singled.

Tri-City extended their lead to 5-1 in the top of the sixth, adding two more runs. Juan Flores singled and Nicholson doubled, allowing Anthony Scull to knock an RBI single to plate the Dust Devils' fourth run. Adding the fifth run was Adrian Placencia, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field. Giving his team a 6-1 lead in the top of the seventh, was Jake Munroe, who smacked a solo home run.

Scoring the final Dust Devils run of the game was Flores, who hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to give Tri-City a 7-1 advantage. However, the AquaSox rallied, cutting their deficit to four runs. With Anthony Donofrio on base, Farmelo lined an RBI triple to right field, allowing the Frogs to load the bases two batters later. Matthew Ellis drew a bases-loaded walk to score the Frogs' third run, but the frame's rally stopped afterward as Tri-City tallied a strikeout for the final out of the inning.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth for the AquaSox, Curtis Washington Jr. drilled a solo home run to center field to make the score 7-4. However, the Frogs' rally ultimately fell short as a groundout and two strikeouts ended the game, providing Tri-City their third win in the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox finish their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Sunday, May 24! First pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and promotions include the AquaSox Student Discount, the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer, and a performance by the ZOOperstars! Additional activities include Signature Sunday, Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, and our Armed Forces Day Hat Auction!

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Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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