Canadians Bested in Back-and-Forth Slugfest

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians fell behind in their series with Spokane on Saturday evening, losing 10-7 in a back-and-forth affair that included 25 combined hits.

After falling behind 3-0 after three innings, Vancouver's offense responded nicely to tie the game. In the top of the 4th, they used an RBI-single from Maddox Latta and sacrifice fly from Carter Cunningham to get two runs back. They would knot the game up at three thanks to a run-scoring double by Alexis Hernandez in the 5th inning.

On the mound, Danny Thompson Jr. had his longest outing of the season, allowing three earned runs across 4 2/3 innings and striking out three. After the righthander departed, the score would stay tied until the bottom of the 6th, when Spokane bopped two solo home runs to take a 5-3 lead.

The Canadians would once again respond. In the top of the 7th, J.R. Freethy crushed a two-run home run to center field - his first of the season - tying the game at five. After Peyton Williams was hit by a pitch, Hernandez delivered yet another RBI double - his 7th extra base hit of the week. Although Vancouver gained the lead 6-5, they failed to score any more runs despite having runners on first and third base with nobody out.

The Indians' bats quickly responded, scoring five unanswered runs over the next two frames, including two more home runs. Vancouver would tack on a run in the 9th but could not stage their third comeback of the contest.

With the loss, Vancouver now trails in the series three games to two. They will hope for a series split in tomorrow afternoon's game, with lefthander Johnny King making his second start of the week opposite Spokane's Jackson Cox. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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