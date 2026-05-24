Indians Bounce Back with 10-7 Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Roynier Hernandez missed the last three games of the series nursing a finger injury. He made up for lost time tonight. Spokane's second baseman had four hits and four RBI as the Indians bounced back with a 10-7 win over Vancouver in front of 4,519 fans at Avista Stadium for Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by The UPS Store, KXLY 4 News Now, Rock 94 1/2, & Like Media.

TOP PERFORMERS

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Hernandez doubled in a pair in the third and followed with another double in the fifth. He drilled a two-run homer in the seventh and capped off his night with single in the eighth.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, May 24th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Vancouver LHP Johnny King (0-1, 0.99) vs. Spokane RHP Jackson Cox (2-1, 4.24)

NEXT PROMOTION: Back to the Future: The Musical Day Game - Great Scott! We've collaborated with Best of Broadway to celebrate the upcoming Back to the Future: The Musical run in Spokane from May 26th through May 31st. Purchase a special ticket package offer that includes a limited-edition Time Machine Building Block set. Plus, take a photo with the time machine car that inspired it all. Get ready for a game that's truly ahead of its time! Then, all fans can stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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