Indians Fall Flat in 15-0 Loss to Canadians

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver got a second-inning grand slam from Alexis Hernandez and never looked back as they cruised to a 15-0 win over Spokane in front of 4,459 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented 103.1 KCDA & The Spokesman-Review.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Hopfe reached base three times with two singles and a walk.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 23rd vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 5:09 PM, Gates - 4:00 PM)

Vancouver RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (1-2, 3.54) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.21)

NEXT PROMOTION: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by The UPS Store, KXLY 4 News Now, Rock 94 1/2, & Like Media - Take a step back in time with this dino-mite game at Avista Stadium. Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life for a roaring good time. Then, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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