Indians Fall Flat in 15-0 Loss to Canadians
Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Vancouver got a second-inning grand slam from Alexis Hernandez and never looked back as they cruised to a 15-0 win over Spokane in front of 4,459 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented 103.1 KCDA & The Spokesman-Review.
TOP PERFORMERS
Tommy Hopfe reached base three times with two singles and a walk.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 23rd vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 5:09 PM, Gates - 4:00 PM)
Vancouver RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (1-2, 3.54) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.21)
NEXT PROMOTION: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by The UPS Store, KXLY 4 News Now, Rock 94 1/2, & Like Media - Take a step back in time with this dino-mite game at Avista Stadium. Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life for a roaring good time. Then, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!
Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026
- Indians Fall Flat in 15-0 Loss to Canadians - Spokane Indians
- St. Laurent Smashes Two Homers, Sox Win, 8-4 - Everett AquaSox
- No Streak for You - Hillsboro Hops
- Canadians Slug Their Way to 15-0 Friday Night Drubbing - Vancouver Canadians
- Ems Shine Bright Under the Friday Night Lights - Eugene Emeralds
- Early Everett Explosion Leads to Dust Devils' Demise - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Gabriel Gonzalez Promoted to Minnesota Twins - Everett AquaSox
- Stevenson Collects Six RBIs In 10-5 AquaSox Win - Everett AquaSox
- Big Innings Doom Canadians in 9-4 Loss - Vancouver Canadians
- O'Dowd Homers Twice in Spokane's 9-4 Win - Spokane Indians
- Hops Beat Ems (!) Behind Another Great Start - Hillsboro Hops
- Hops Hand Ems a Loss for the Second Time this Season - Eugene Emeralds
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