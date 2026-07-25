Indians Drop Third Straight to Dust Devils

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City turned a close game into a rout with a seven-run seventh inning as they thumped the Indians, 9-5, in front of 3,966 fans at Avista Stadium for Pop Star Fireworks Night presented by 700 ESPN & Like Media.

TOP PERFORMERS

Everett Catlett (5-6) was the hard luck loser for Spokane after allowing just two unearned runs while striking out six over six stout frames.

Tommy Hopfe clubbed his 12th home run of the season - tied with Max Belyeu and Ethan Hedges for tops on the squad - and added a double and two runs scored.

Tanner Thach gave the Indians some hope with his third High-A home run - a three-run blast deep to right-center in the bottom of the eighth.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-13), Redband (3-3), Operation Fly Together (3-3), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 25th, vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Tyler Bremner (0-4, 4.70 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (1-2, 4.47 ERA)







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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